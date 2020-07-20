Lily Cornell Silver

The late SOUNDGARDEN/AUDIOSLAVE singer CHRIS CORNELL would have been 56 years old TODAY (JULY 20th) and in honor of her late father's birthday, LILY CORNELL SILVER, the 20 year old only daughter of music manager SUSAN SILVER and first-born of CORNELL, is launching a new series on IGTV called "Mind Wide Open."

The premiere episode debut's TODAY, JULY 20th, and will feature LAURA VAN DERNOOT LIPSKY who is a trauma expert/author and Founder/Director of the TRAUMA STEWARDSHIP INSTITUTE. The mission and creation of "Mind Wide Open" is to help de-stigmatize the conversations around mental health.

CORNELL SILVER said, “As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects. There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional well being. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through 'Mind Wide Open.'”

In addition to the debut of "Mind Wide Open" on IGTV, to celebrate his birthday, UMe Records has released CHRIS CORNELL's cover of the GUNS' N' ROSES classic "Patience" available here via ALL ACCESS.

