UMG Makes Voting Easier

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has made it easier for its U.S. employees to vote by making Election Day 2020, TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd, a paid company holiday.

The day off was proposed by the UMG task force for meaningful change – which was launched following nationwide protests after GEORGE FLOYD was killed on MAY 25th at the hands of the MINNEAPOLIS police.

An internal memo points out that the upcoming Election Day vacation is an extension of UMG’s pre-existing policy, which already gave U.S. employees two hours of paid leave (three hours in TENNESSEE) to vote.

A few companies including TWITTER and UBER, have also recently implemented the policy of making it easier for employees to vote.

You can read more, including the full UMG memo, here.

