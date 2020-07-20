Atlas

WARNER RECORDS has promoted CHRIS ATLAS to EVP/Urban Music & Marketing. He’ll be based at the company’s downtown LOS ANGELES headquarters and will report to WARNER Co-Chairman/COO TOM CORSON.

Most recently he was SVP/Head of Urban Marketing. He also serves as a member of WARNER MUSIC GROUP’s newly established Executive Diversity & Inclusion Council.

CORSON said, “With 25 years in this business, CHRIS’s breadth of experience and knowledge is extraordinary, and he has forged deep relationships throughout the industry. Since joining us three years ago, he has created and driven a series of brilliant, cultural, groundbreaking campaigns that have broken artists and set long-term careers in motion.

"CHRIS’s authenticity, passion, and insight have made him one of the most admired execs across the music and marketing worlds, and AARON BAY-SCHUCK and I are thrilled to announce his new post on our leadership team.”

ATLAS added, “I’m very proud of all that we’ve accomplished to build WARNER RECORDS presence throughout the urban and Hip-Hop communities. I’m driven by our artists and their music, and blessed to be able to contribute to the culture, because I’m a student of it. Black and Urban music have always been reflective of our times, our society, and what people are going through, their struggles, pain, and happiness.

“I’d like to add that It was important for me to keep the word Urban in my title as it remains present and dominant and continues to evolve. I want to thank TOM and AARON for this amazing opportunity to keep moving the culture forward. I also want to take the opportunity to congratulate SHAWNAE CORBETT-RICE on her promotion to VP/Marketing as part of the continued growth and development of our amazing team.”

His resume includes DEF JAM RECORDINGS EVP/Marketing; TOMMY BOY RECORDS A&R; Founder of TOMMY BOY BLACK LABEL and GM/Urban Music Promotions; and CORNERSTONE AGENCY VP/Urban Promotion and Marketing. ATLAS holds a BA degree from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK.

« see more Net News