Expanded Deal

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has inked TENDERFOOT TV to a new deal that will result in nine new original podcasts over the next two years. TENDERFOOT TV and iHEARTMEDIA have an existing relationship and the new deal expands the arrangement to include weekly shows as well as the producer's usual limited-run series.

Among the shows projected under the deal are "THE MLK TAPES," from "THE RFK TAPES" co-creator BILL KLABER, coming in JANUARY, as well as the next version of the true-crime "MONSTER" series, which will look at the "D.C. Sniper" case. A new weekly show will be co-produced with iHEARTRADIO and will be hosted by TENDERFOOT co-founder and "UP AND VANISHED" host PAYNE LINDSEY, covering a new true-crime case each episode.

“iHEART has been an essential partner for TENDERFOOT TV over the last several years. It was important to both of us that our next projects together explored important issues and brought new formats to the table, while still providing the storytelling experience our listeners expect,” said TENDERFOOT TV Pres. DONALD ALBRIGHT. “With the addition of real time, weekly formats, we’re able to amplify more stories than ever before, while sticking to our commitment of bringing forth real change in cases that have either been ignored or forgotten.”

“In TENDERFOOT TV, DONALD ALBRIGHT and PAYNE LINDSEY have built one of the most innovative podcast studios out there -- especially in the true crime space,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “iHEART and TENDERFOOT have been in partnership for a long time together – from ‘ATLANTA MONSTER’ to ‘ZODIAC KILLER’ to ‘DC SNIPER.’ We here at iHEART want to support creators like TENDERFOOT however we can -- and that means doubling down on a collaborative slate of incredible, new, groundbreaking shows, to redefine the true crime genre yet again.”

