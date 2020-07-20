Podcast Spend

WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS MEDIA Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD's latest blog post at the WESTWOOD ONE website offers podcast advertising data featuring highlights from the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU and PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS podcast advertising revenue report and EDISON RESEARCH's second quarter Share of Ear study.

Among the data BOUVARD pulled from the studies are that 2020 podcast revenues are projected to hit 94% of last year's prediction, coming in at only 6% less than that projection; the IAB/PwC study projects a 15% increase in podcast revenues for 2020 despite the pandemic; brand marketing, which doubled from 2016 to 2018, was "stable" for the last year (a slight dip, from 48% to 45% share of podcasting brand spend); the percentage of revenues from dynamically inserted ads remains stable; host-read ads continue to lead all podcast ad categories; half of podcast ad buys are now placed via annual/upfront commitments, with a third purchased quarterly; CPM is the primary pricing model, used in 84% of podcast spend; News, comedy, society/culture, business, and true crime together comprise 72% of ad spend; the leading podcast spenders in the past three years have been direct-to-consumer retailers and financial services; and podcasting listener shares have tripled in the past four years, the only ad-supported audio medium to show meaningful audience growth in that time.

Read the post here.

