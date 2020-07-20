Debuts Thursday

The SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE is introducing a new podcast highlighting the members of the generation born in and after 1997. "HELLO GEN Z" is hosted by the paper's Innovative Ideas and Opinion team members ABBY HAMBLIN and KRISTY TOTTEN and will debut THURSDAY (7/23), posting weekly on THURSDAYs for nine weeks.



Writer and activist ENDIYA GRIFFIN, a guest on the show, said, “We’re not all one thing. We’re the TIKTOK generation and we’re also the protest generation. We are everything at once.”

