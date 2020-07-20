Vinyl Forever

The BLIND TIGER RECORD CLUB -- a vinyl-subscription service started in 2017 in NASHVILLE – will begin airing a one-hour show on TUNED IN BROADCASTING Triple A WRLT (LIGHTNING 100)/NASHVILLE beginning TONIGHT (7/20) from 8-9p and returning every other MONDAY.

On each episode, BLIND TIGER RECORD CLUB FOUNDER DAVID W. WILLIAMS and Product Manager RUDY NEWMAN will host panel discussions on albums released on vinyl each month, including the Records of the Month, Spotlight Albums and New Store Additions released at BLINDTIGERRECORDCLUB.com.

« see more Net News