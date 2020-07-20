On UVA Network

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WSBN-A (ESPN 630 THE SPORTS CAPITAL)/WASHINGTON has joined the UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA’s VIRGINIA SPORTS RADIO NETWORK. The station will air CAVALIERS football and men’s basketball plus coaches’ shows.

"Adding THE SPORTS CAPITOL to our network gives us a much greater presence and reach in one of our strongest markets," said rights holder VIRGINIA SPORTS PROPERTIES GM BRAD FERRELL. "This area is home to one of our largest concentration of VIRGINIA fans and we are excited to establish this relationship and provide greater coverage to the CAVALIER athletics programs in the WASHINGTON, D.C. metro market."

"We are thrilled to be the WASHINGTON, D.C. area’s home for all the UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA’s football and men’s basketball games,” said CUMULUS WASHINGTON VP/Market Mgr. JAKE MCCANN. “The school has a great tradition of excellence in athletics and in the classroom. There are many alumni in the area who will be delighted to hear the games as well as exclusive content we will be providing on ESPN 630 -- THE SPORTS CAPITOL."

