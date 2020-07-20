Virtual Reality

Each year at the NON-COMMVENTION hosted by UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA, SONGLINES owner SEAN COAKLEY hosts an annual Music Meeting, where attendees get to hear new music that’s just over the release horizon.

With the gathering was cancelled this year due to the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic, a series of NONCOMM THURSDAY ZOOM panels have taken the event's place, and the Music Meeting will now also be held in a ZOOM edition on THURSDAY, AUGUST 13th at 6p (ET).

COAKLEY is now requesting your music submissions. The cutoff date for submissions is AUGUST 10th. Reach SEAN at (914) 241-3669 or sean@songlinesmusic.com.

