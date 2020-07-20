Drive

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT morning show “BIG JIM’S HOUSE” host BIG JIM O'BRIEN will drive 27 hours on a road trip from DETROIT to MINNESOTA with a goal to raise $50,000 for the GLEANERS FOOD BANK of DETROIT, with help from BOB SEGER and CHEVROLET.

O'BRIEN will drive a truck provided by CHEVROLET from DETROIT, from where he will depart on THURSDAY (7/23), to the NORTH STAR BAR in MINNESOTA, where SEGER stopped and had a drink in his song “Roll Me Away," and upon his return to DETROIT, SEGER and CHEVROLET will make a $50,000 donation to GLEANERS FOOD BANK.

"I've always wondered where BOB stopped for a beer in the song ‘Roll Me Away,’ and now we know,” said O'BRIEN. “So, taking a road trip in a CHEVY truck to the NORTH STAR BAR in ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA feels more like a pilgrimage! And the fact that BOB SEGER and CHEVROLET are backing up this effort with a 50k donation to GLEANERS FOOD BANK makes it even more important to 'get it right!'” The $50,000 donation will be used to provide 150,000 meals for families in SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN.

