Honoring 'Happy Jack'

A memorial “Happy Jack” hat in memory of JACK DEVON NATHAN is now available for purchase. JACK, son of music industry veteran DAVID NATHAN, passed away on JULY 3rd (NET NEWS 7/6). All proceeds will go to non-profits that were near and dear to JACK's heart. The hat is only available TODAY (7/20) through SUNDAY (7/26) at 11:59p (ET). Buy it here.

"'Happy Jack' is JACK NATHAN," said DAVID, founder of D&D ENDEAVORS MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING. "HappyJacksWorld is you. JACK created this community and the products within its pages as a safe haven for kids who struggle with mental illness... JACK left us suddenly and accidentally on JULY 3rd at the age of 19. His passing was unrelated to mental illness.

"JACK was a survivor, not a victim," DAVID continued. "He struggled, yes, but he persevered. So that’s what we ask of you. Persevere. For JACK, for us, and for the millions who wrestle with mental illness. Please help to keep JACK’s legacy alive. He was just getting started."

