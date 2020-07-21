Share Of Ear Update

EDISON RESEARCH's Share of Ear study from second quarter 2020 shows, for the first time since the survey began in 2014, the total daily share of time spent listening on digital devices by those age 13+ in the U.S. is greater than time spent with traditional devices like radios, SIRIUSXM receivers, CD players, turntables, or TV-delivered music channels like MUSIC CHOICE. Digital device listening grew from 45% before the pandemic to 53%.

Dir./Research LAURA IVEY said, “Digital surpassing non-digital was almost inevitable, according to the slow trend we saw in Share of Ear. It appears that these disruptions may have just accelerated the process. We will have to wait to see if the numbers revert more closely to what they were before the disruptions.”

