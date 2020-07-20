Steele

PAT GARRETT departed the PD post at BICOASTAL MEDIA KFLY (US101 COUNTRY)/EUGENE, OR last week. BICOASTAL OM VALERIE “VAL” STEELE adds PD and afternoon drive responsibilities at KFLY. She has been OM at the cluster since 2007. Her responsibilities also include Top 40 KDUK, where she has worked since 1994, starting as a weekend overnight air talent and working her way up to OM. In JANUARY, she was honored as the 2019 OREGON ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTING’s Broadcaster of the Year (NET NEWS 1/28).

GARRETT joined KFLY as PD and afternoon driver when it flipped from Rock to Country in 2017 (NET NEWS 6/5/17). Prior to KFLY, GARRETT handled MD/afternoon duties for CBS RADIO Country KMPS/SEATTLE and PD/afternoon duties for CUMULUS Country KUBL/SALT LAKE CITY. Reach him here.

