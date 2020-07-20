Elliott

VP/National Promotion ANDY ELLIOTT has departed GARTH BROOKS’ PEARL RECORDS due to a restructuring made necessary by the current climate. There were no additional changes at the label.

ELLIOTT joined PEARL in 2017 from CURB RECORDS, where he had served as Sr. Dir./Country Promotion & Radio Initiatives (NET NEWS 4/3/17). ELLIOTT's previous promotion stops include time with ARISTA NASHVILLE as Dir./National Promotion and Mgr./Regional Promotion, and at NEW REVOLUTION. Prior to moving to the label side, ELLIOTT spent 20 years in radio, 18 of which were in DES MOINES, IA. ELLIOTT served as PD/morning host of then-CITADEL Country KHKI (THE HAWK)/DES MOINES until SEPTEMBER 2010.

He is on the hunt for his next opportunity, and can be reached here, or by phone at (615) 585-4101.

