Virtual Experience

The CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL (CMF), presented by P&G, will hold the #FEELSLIKECMF VIRTUAL WEEKEND EXPERIENCE JULY 23rd-25th.

The free event will be available at cincymusicfestival.com, and will focus on celebration, community, and local impact. Artists scheduled to perform include REGINA BELLE and DJ DNICE. There will also be a special appearance by REV. AL SHARPTON from the NATIONAL UNDERGROUND RAILROAD FREEDOM CENTER.

CMF Producer JOE SANTANGELO said, “Music provides hope, comfort and determination during uncertain times. Leading up to and during #FEELSLIKECMF WEEKEND, we will strategically work to uplift our neighbors, support local black artists and musicians and drive commerce to local Black owned businesses and restaurants.

“This event promises to grow awareness of regional organizations that support the African American community, and share the positivity and history of our CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL presented by P&G.”

P&G SVP/Product Supply Shared Services &Technology TERENCE MOORE added, “P&G is proud to sponsor the #FeelsLikeCMF VIRTUAL WEEKEND and share the spirit of CMF from the safety of one’s home, as we know music can be a unifying voice amid lots of other division.

"For decades, CMF has been a jewel of the city and the region, and while we can’t bring people together physically, we’re excited to bring people together virtually and keep the celebration and support for the AFRICAN-AMERICAN community active.”

In addition, P&G, in partnership with ARTSWAVE, is launching the CMF OUTDOOR ART MUSEUM on SATURDAY, JULY 25th, an outdoor exhibition featuring 15 Black artists who will create canvases around the theme of community, unity, music and celebration. The exhibition will be up for more than a month throughout CINCINNATI's WASHINGTON PARK.

