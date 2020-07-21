Steel

iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS VPP/PD/PM drive DEVIN STEEL has exited Urban WHRK (K97.1) and the company. He had been with the cluster for 20 years.

STEEL told ALL ACCESS, “I’d like to thank all of the market leadership firstly for an amazing ride; BRUCE DEMPS, NATE BELL, DOC WYNTER, TIM DAVIES , MORGAN BOHANNON, and all of those I’ve taken from that has become part of my DNA. This year has been a game changer in radio from COVID-19, decimated advertising budgets, and regional programming.

“I believe in local radio and big brands in which I feel like I’ve built over my tenure in multiple formats. My options are open as my skill set, digital, traditional skill set, and PPM strategies are at the top of the industry. For those wanting to reach out to me, (901) 634-4061 or Devinsteel@gmail.com.”

The seven brands STEEL was responsible for included Urban WHRK (K97.1), Urban AC KJMS (V101), Gospel WHAL (95.7 HALLELUJAH FM), Classic Rock WEGR (ROCK 102.7), Top 40 KWNW (101.9 KISS FM), Urban Gold WDIA (AM 1070), and News-Talk WREC-A-W221CR/WREC.

Prior to iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS, STEEL worked for FLINN BROADCASTING Urban KXHT (107.1)/MEMPHIS.

