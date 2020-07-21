Bradshaw

PUBLIC TELEVISION KCPT Triple A KTBG (90.9 THE BRIDGE)/KANSAS CITY has made some changes. Effective MONDAY (7/20) JON HART moved into a new role at the station he has been with for over 18 years and SARAH BRADSHAW returned to active duty in the music programming department -- she has been MD previously.

Sr. Dir./Radio Ops BRYAN TRUTA said, “SARAH BRADSHAW will again be part of the music programming team, joining forces with me to handle new adds and cultivate the ever-growing and evolving music library on THE BRIDGE!

“At the same time, veteran JON HART moves into a position where he will work directly with some heritage clients, personally handling relationships with some of our longest partners. Plus, he will handle all aspects of production and underwriting, from proposal stage to writing and recording spots, to traffic and order inputting. This melding of sales and production in one powerhouse person gives us amazing efficiency and will lead to greater revenue generation during this important time.”

Further, CHRIS HAGHIRIAN has become a contract account executive. He has experience promoting bands and shows throughout the MIDWEST, and has hosted Eight One Sixty, the local music show on THE BRIDGE, for six years. HAGHIRIAN previously worked with the KANSAS CITY STAR for 21 years.

BRADSHAW will be taking music calls on WEDNESDAYS from 3-5 p CT. Reach her at (816) 945-2081 or at sarah@bridge909.org.

