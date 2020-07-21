New Book

Radio veteran PAUL ROTHFUSS (a/k/a PAUL RODGERS, a/k/a EMPEROR RODGERS) has written a second book about his career, "WIGGLES WINKS & WIZARDS (PAUL & KERBY'S GREAT ADVENTURE)."

In the new book, ROTHFUSS, iHEARTMEDIA ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, VA Market Pres., writes about how he and KERBY CONFER made their dreams of owning radio stations a reality and ultimately built KEYMARKET COMMUNICATIONS into a multi-market operation

Get the book at AMAZON in paperback and KINDLE formats, and reach ROTHFUSS at Paul.Rothfuss@gmail.com.

