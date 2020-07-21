St. Louis

Multiple sources have reported that iHEARTMEDIA/ST. LOUIS recently flipped Alternative KLLT (ALT 104.9)/COLUMBIA IL/ST. LOUIS to simulcast with R&B & Throwbacks KATZ-H2-W279AQ (MAJIC 103.7)/MASCOUTAH, MO.

The station will be identified as MAJIC 103.7/104.9.

This is fifth frequency change for the “MAJIC” R&B-ish format in ST. LOUIS radio history. The brand was first on 107.7 (MAJIC 108) from 1979 to 1997, 104.9 from 1997-2012, moved to 100.3 until 2014, and then later brought back on the 103.7 translator.

AMATURO GROUP originally owned The 107.7 frequency and it was called KKSS. The station went from Pop to Disco, to Black music, and eventually became Urban.

