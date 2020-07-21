Sold

CARL J. AUEL's AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING, INC. is selling noncommercial Classical KQMC and KELC/HAWTHORNE, NV and Contemporary Christian KQNV (K-LOVE)/FALLON, NV to LUCKY BOY EDUCATIONAL MEDIA, INC. for $13,000.

In other filings with the FCC, WHITE FOX HORSE RESCUE is assigning noncommercial Religion KTCN/ACTON, CA to COMMON COMMUNICATIONS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA for no consideration.

NORTHWEST GEORGIA BROADCASTING, LLC has applied for a Silent STA for WMDG-A/EAST POINT, GA die to damage from a lightning strike.

XTENDSOUND, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WXND-LP/LOUISVILLE while it seeks a new tower site.

And EVERGLADES CITY BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Variety WBGY/NAPLES, FL to KOL HALEV 2000 CORPORATION for $45,000.

