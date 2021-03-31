Covenant Relief

ENTERCOM has reached agreement with its revolver lenders on a covenant holiday for third and fourth quarters 2020. The covenant relief period will extend through the end of 2021.

Under the agreement, covenant testing will start up again on MARCH 31, 2021 and sets fixed amounts for Consolidated EBITDA for second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020 equal to the actual Consolidated EBITDA numbers reported for the same quarters in 2019. In exchange, lenders are increasing the interest rate for ENTERCOM's 2024 Revolving Credit Loans by 25 bps, adding a new minimum liquidity covenant of $75 million, limiting ENTERCOM's ability to issue additional first-lien debt to $200 million, and imposes other restrictions during the covenant relief period; the changes will revert back to previous levels at the end of the period.

"We are pleased to announce this credit facility amendment, which addresses the significant impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy and our advertising revenues," said Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD. "As previously announced, we have taken a number of actions to reduce costs and enhance our business model to both weather the storm and emerge stronger. We ended the second quarter in a strong liquidity position with $208 million of cash on-hand, up from $189 million at the end of MARCH. During the 2nd quarter, we saw sequential month over month improvement in our revenue performance from APRIL and we see the same pattern of month over month improvement in our pacing data for the 3rd quarter. Entercom is well positioned to fully participate in the recovery and the attractive growth opportunities in the audio space, with strong leadership positions in broadcast radio and podcasting, the fastest growing digital audio platform, unparalleled leadership in news and sports, and strong data and analytics capabilities. We will provide further comments on our performance and the outlook for the 3rd quarter during our 2nd quarter earnings call on AUGUST 7th."

