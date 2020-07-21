Yesi Ortiz



ENTERCOM Top 40 KAMP (97.1 AMP)/LOS ANGELES ups YESI ORTIZ to Asst. Brand Manager. She will also continue to be MD and host afternoons.

SVP/Programming/Head of Music Initiatives/Brand Manager for KAMP as well as KITS (ALT 105.3) and KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3)/SAN FRANCISCO MICHAEL MARTIN commented, "YESI's expertise and passion for the station, format and audience is key for 97.1 AMP's success! I'm so happy and proud to be on the same team as her!"

Reach out to ORTIZ at yesiortiz@ampradio.com.

« see more Net News