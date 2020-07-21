Stu Cohen

All of us at ALL ACCESS are deeply saddened to report that former WARNER BROS. RECORDS SVP/Promotion STU COHEN is now at peace following a long and brave battle with esophageal cancer, YESTERDAY (7/20). We extend our deepest condolences to STU's family and many friends.

A BROOKLYN, NY native, STU started out at WB in his late teens and went on to lead the company's successful music promotion efforts during late 80s and early 90s as one of the shining examples of how record promotion was done.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER recalled, "STU was one of the record industry's favorite people to hang with. Always up, always passionate and on top of his game, STU was blessed with a creative mind, lots of stories, many friends and great music. He lead WB through a long string of hits and will always be remembered as a guy who rarely took no for an answer from radio, but was always never afraid to try a new path when no was no. That's how STU turned a no into a yes, and was so successful. GOD bless you STU... you made all of our lives so much better, by just being you."

Check out the photos and kind words about STU on his FACEBOOK page.

Details on services are pending.

