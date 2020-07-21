Podcast Deal With WWO

IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT is partnering with WESTWOOD ONE for sales, marketing, and distribution of its existing and future podcasts.

The deal with the producer of "GANGSTER HOUSE,"BOOMTOWN," and "THE BARON OF BOTOX" begins with the debut TODAY of the first three episodes of the 10-part "AMERICAN SKYJACKER: THE FINAL FLIGHT OF MARTIN MCNALLY," a true-crime series hosted by RIVERFRONT TIMES reporter DANNY WICENTOWSKI. The company will also issue "THE SYNDICATE," a story of college friends who ran a pot smuggling operation and how it crashed, on AUGUST 11th; the show is created and hosted by CHRIS WALKER.

“We’re excited to partner with CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE, and for the opportunity it gives us to connect with their extensive audience,” said IMPERATIVE Podcast Div. Pres. JASON HOCH. “AMERICAN SKYJACKER and THE SYNDICATE are the first of nine new original narrative series podcasts set to launch in 2020. We can’t wait for listeners to experience a full range of stories and emotions, from thrillers and wild adventures to stories of triumph and tragedy.”



“We look for best-in-class content for our podcast portfolio, and certainly IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT hits that mark with their evocative and dramatic storytelling,” said CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “Their scripted shows, with incredible HOLLYWOOD production values, will entertain and engage our listeners in a bold new way.”

