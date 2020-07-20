-
‘The Bobby Bones Show’s’ Eddie Garcia Recuperating From COVID-19
ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to “PRODUCER EDDIE” GARCIA of iHEARTMEDIA’s “The BOBBY BONES Show,” who is recovering from what he describes as a relatively mild case of COVID-19.
GARCIA, who is also half of the band THE RAGING IDIOTS with BONES, shared the news on INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY (7/20), along with a photo of himself in bed. He wrote, “I decided to stay quarantined in my room since last FRIDAY just in case I had COVID because I had been feeling a little sick. I took a test and finally got the results back and I tested positive. Thankfully, I’m only dealing with a little bit of chest tightness and loss of smell, and hopefully I’ll be back to normal in a few days. Just remember that this virus is everywhere, and anyone can have it. Be safe and wear a mask to protect yourself and others when you are out in public.”
