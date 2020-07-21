TKras and Ronnie

RONNIE "NIGHT TRAIN" LANE and TOM KRASNIQI have inked a contract extension with iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA. "RONNIE & TKRAS" teamed at crosstown GENESIS Sports WHBO-A (ESPN 1040) before moving to WDAE; they announced the contract extension on the air TUESDAY morning.

LANE said, "I'm excited to continue my relationship with iHEARTRADIO TAMPA BAY with 'THE RONNIE & TKRAS SHOW.' I've been with the station sine 2012 and am looking forward to continuing to serve our great community of sports fans for several more years to come."

KRASNIQI added, "I'm extremely excited and grateful to continue my career at iHEARTMEDIA TAMPA BAY. It's been a great eight years at WDAE so far with many more memorable years to come. I feel truly blessed."

