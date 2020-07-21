6 Month Results

Podcast platform AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC has released its 2020 half-year financial results, with revenue up 20% year-to-year to $11.8 million, with EBITDA loss narrowing from $1.4 million to $1.2 million and Group Loss narrowing from $2.8 million to $2 million. Revenue per 1,000 listens (eCPM) fell 4% to $25.32, blamed on lower advertiser demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brand advertiser count rose 10% to 234. The company has retained RAINE ADVISORS LIMITED as financial adviser examining strategic options that include a sale of the operation.

CEO STUART LAST said, “I am delighted to report that AUDIOBOOM’s growth story continues in 2020, despite the immense challenges the sector has seen from the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue growth for the period of 20% highlights a business modelthat continues to prove itself. Once again AUDIOBOOM is outpacing the industry, with revenue for the period growing 36% faster than is expected for (the) US podcast industry over the 2020 full year per the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU’s (‘IAB’) 2020 Podcast Revenue Report. Alongside the revenue growth, cost control measures implemented in the face of the pandemic delivered a reduced EBITDA loss and a reduced overall loss for the period. Our reduced cash burn and the US $4millionloan facility provided in FEBRUARY 2020 by our Chairman and largest shareholder is expected to provide sufficient headroom to fund the Company through to sustainable positive cash flow generation on a monthly basis. The most severe impact of COVID-19 was felt in MAY and JUNE, however, JULY and AUGUST bookings are displaying signs of rebounding with advertiser demand increasing from previous lows. I am confident that AUDIOBOOM’s expansion will continue in the second half of 2020 and I look forward to updating shareholders regarding future developments.”

« see more Net News