Bellavia

The replacement for the retiring SANDY BEACH in the 9a-noon (ET) slot at ENTERCOM News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO is former afternoon co-host DAVID BELLAVIA, who will return to the station for the midday duties on AUGUST 3rd. BELLAVIA, a former U.S. ARMY Staff Sergeant, co-hosted afternoons with TOM BAUERLE in 2016-19 before taking leave to tour the country after receiving the Medal of Honor to go along with his Silver Star, Bronze Star, and several other military honors.

“DAVID is a true representation of an American patriot and the perfect choice to help unite our listeners each morning,” said SVP/Market Mgr. TIM HOLLY. “DAVID has a bright on-air future ahead of him and we’re excited about his return to the WBEN airwaves.”



“I have a deep respect for SANDY BEACH and am truly humbled to have my own program on WBEN,” said BELLAVIA. “My goal is to completely reinvent how local talk radio is perceived and make WBEN the place where BUFFALO comes together to start their day.”

