Owens

Radio research software company CORNERSTONE RESEARCH has promoted ANGIE OWENS to Senior Product/Data Manager.

“As an indispensable member of our team, ANGOE is most deserving of this promotion,” said VP/GM MARK SCHREIBER. “ANGIE has a huge impact on our day-to-day operations. In addition to overseeing the processing and management of a tremendous amount of data, ANGIE’s the one who comes to the rescue on our most challenging support issues. Our clients who have enjoyed speaking with ANGIE over the past twelve years will be happy to join me in congratulating her.”

