Kenny Chesney

Congratulations to BLUE CHAIR/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA's KENNY CHESNEY, who earned 64 MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Happy Does," making it the most-added song in Country radio this week. The song now has a total of 72 MEDIABASE stations on it.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, National Director/Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH and WEA National Dir./Radio & Streaming SHARI ROTH, as well as Radio & Streaming Regional Mgrs. RAY MARINER, DIANE MONK, CHRIS FABIANI and STEPHANIE HAGERTY, and Coord./Radio & Streaming KATE MYERS.

