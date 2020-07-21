Kelly (l) And Clarke (r)

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT (BRE) has expanded its marketing team with two new hires, TAYLOR KELLY and SPENCER CALRKE. KELLY joins the team as Creative Mgr. and CLARKE joins as Production Engineer. Both report to VP/Marketing TANYA SCHRAGE.

“Now more than ever, we’re adapting to meet the changing needs of our industry," said SCHRAGE. "Adding SPENCER and TAYLOR to the team reinforces the commitment to support our artists with meaningful content.”

KELLY comes to BLACK RIVER following six years at RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, where she built and managed the creative department, working with artist teams on creative direction, including CHRIS STAPLETON, GABBY BARRETT, ALABAMA SHAKES, JON PARDI, SUGARLAND, BOBBY BONES, LINDSAY ELL and more. Already on the job, KELLY manages the in-house video creative for BRE's entire roster. Congratulate her here.

CLARKE has spent the last four years working as a contract Assistant Engineer at SOUND STAGE STUDIOS in NASHVILLE, where he spent an increasing amount of time working with the BRE marketing department on video sessions, and now joins the department full-time as Production Engineer. In this role, he will handle the logistics of all in-house artist performances (streams, video capture, etc.) and coordinate with talent/management, studio staff, and A&R teams. Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News