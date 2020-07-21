Meyer

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WFPK/LOUISVILLE morning host DUKE MEYER is announcing his semi-retirement after 50 years in radio. He has been on the air at WFPK since 2002 and will continue to host the popular SATURDAY Classic Rock program, “Relics.” MEYER’s last day hosting weekday mornings will be FRIDAY, JULY 31st.

“I have been so lucky to have a long career that I enjoyed for 50 years — with three quarters of it here in LOUISVILLE,” said MEYER. “It never felt like I was working because I was doing something that I loved each day.”

.PD STACY OWEN said, “DUKE is a total pro, an important member of the WFPK team and beloved by the entire staff. I’m proud to call him a mentor and a friend. I’m so happy he’s transitioning and not leaving us altogether, and I know his fans will be as well.”

Due to this announcement, there has been some on-air adjustments: Beginning AUGUST 3rd, MEL FISHER will host weekday mornings from 6-9a and OTIS JUNIOR will host weekday afternoons from NOON-3p.

