Jaren Johnston

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has renewed its worldwide co-publishing agreement with songwriter and producer JAREN JOHNSTON, a member of BIG MACHINE RECORDS' THE CADILLAC THREE. JOHNSTON has seen chart success with songs including KEITH URBAN's “You Gonna Fly” and “Raise ‘Em Up,” JAKE OWEN’s “Beachin’,” BILLY CURRINGTON’s “Don’t It,” TIM MCGRAW’s “Meanwhile Back At Mama’s” and “Southern Girl,” FRANKIE BALLARD’s “Sunshine & Whiskey” and “It All Started With A Beer,” and DRAKE WHITE’s “Livin' The Dream."

“If you look up the word ‘cool’ in the dictionary, you find a picture of JAREN JOHNSTON," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "He may look like an American rock star, but his songs bleed with the heart of a NASHVILLE craftsman poet. Our entire team is thrilled to continue championing his songs and future success.”

“I’ve been a writer at SONY/ATV for the past 13 years," said JOHNSTON. "During that time, I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the most talented songwriters and pluggers in NASHVILLE. After meeting with RUSTY and witnessing the fresh passion, drive and leadership he brings to the table, I knew SONY/ATV would remain my songwriting home.”

