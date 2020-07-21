Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '20 Ratings are out TODAY for FT. MYERS; DAYTON; GRAND RAPIDS; METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY; TUCSON; TULSA; and SPRING '20 Books for BATTLE CREEK, MI; DANBURY, CT; FT. SMITH, AR; KALAMAZOO, MI; LIMA, OH; MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE-HARLINGEN, TX; MUSKEGON, MI; NEW HAVEN, CT; and SARASOTA, FL. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming WEDNESDAY, JULY 22nd: JUNE '20 Ratings for HONOLULU; FRESNO; WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON; ALLENTOWN; ALBUQUERQUE; EL PASO; KNOXVILLE; JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT-BRISTOL; and SPRING '20 Books for LAS CRUCES-DEMING, NM; SUNBURY-SELINSGROVE-LEWISBRG, PA; VISAILA-TULARE-HANFORD, CA; and WILLIAMSPORT, PA.

