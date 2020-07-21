Donaldson (Photo: NBC Sports Washington)

The WASHINGTON NFL club has named NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON NFL commentator JULIE DONALDSON as SVP of Media. DONALDSON, who is being touted as the first female regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth, is replacing LARRY MICHAEL, who retired a day before he was named in the WASHINGTON POST as one of the team executives accused of sexual harassment by several female employees of the team; DONALDSON will not handle play-by-play, as MICHAEL did, but will be part of the on-air crew while overseeing the broadcast operations.

"JULIE DONALDSON is a trailblazing journalist who has worked on multiple award-winning shows and has a passion for sports in the DMV," said owner DAN SNYDER. "She has contributed countless hours of her time to work alongside TANYA and WOW (WOMEN OF WASHINGTON) to help raise awareness for breast cancer. She has been a staple in the community and I can't think of anyone better to lead our organization's in-house media and content into this new digital age."

"It is with great humility and sincere appreciation that I accept this new role," said DONALDSON, who has also worked at WHDH-TV/BOSTON, NEW YORK regional cable sports network SNY, and FOX SPORTS FLORIDA/FOX SPORTS SOUTH. "This is a challenge I've been preparing and working towards for nearly 20 years in sports media, including the last decade in WASHINGTON. I am excited to join the organization as we begin a new era and I look forward to working with my new colleagues in making it stronger than ever. I also want to thank DAN and the WASHINGTON Organization for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity."

The team is presently between names, having announced that it has jettisoned the previous racially offensive name before announcing a replacement.

