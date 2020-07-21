New

DAVE RAMSEY's RAMSEY NETWORK has added a daily 10-minute podcast featuring advice from the company's roster of experts. "CALL OF THE DAY" debuted JULY 15th and offers commentary from RAMSEY, CHRIS HOGAN, RACHEL CRUZE, KEN COLEMAN, CHRISTY WRIGHT, ANTHONY ONEAL, and Dr. JOHN DELONY.

“It’s imperative in the climate we’re in that we reach as many people as possible with a message of hope,” said RAMSEY MEDIA EVP BRIAN MAYFIELD. “The ‘CALL OF THE DAY’ could be anything from an inspirational story of knocking out debt, to tips on how to deal with loss of income and making decisions during the pandemic. We’re really excited to bring this to our listeners.”

