ESPN and FREDDIE COLEMAN have reached agreement on a multi-year contract extension that will see COLEMAN continuing to co-host ESPN RADIO's weeknight "FREDDIE AND FITZSIMMONS" alongside IAN FITZSIMMONS 9a-1p (ET) weeknights. COLEMAN joined the network in 2004 as host of ESPN RADIO's "GAMENIGHT" and then hosted a solo show in 2013-16 before pairing with FITZSIMMONS.

“I have been blessed beyond compare to have been with ESPN RADIO for 16 years and that I will have a chance to add to it humbles me beyond words,” said COLEMAN. “To continue to keep loving what I do and doing what I love at ESPN RADIO is something that I never take for granted.”

EVP/Exec. Editor NORBY WILLIAMSON said, “FREDDIE has played an important role in ESPN RADIO for almost two decades, continuing to engage fans while consistently evolving the weeknight timeslot.”

