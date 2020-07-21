Carlile (Photo: Jai Lennard)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has signed singer/songwriter BRANDI CARLILE and her bandmates and musical collaborators, TIM and PHIL HANSEROTH, to an exclusive, worldwide administration agreement.

"I’ve been a personal fan of BRANDI CARLILE's for a long time, "said UMPG Chairman and CEO JODY GERSON. "She is one of the best songwriters and storytellers of our generation. My first meeting with BRANDI, TIM and PHIL was unforgettable, one of the best 'first dates' I’ve ever been on. I knew immediately that I wanted to work closely with them to bring their collective talents to an entirely new level. Along with my UMPG global team, we look forward to supporting their creative journeys and beautiful songs that are destined to last a lifetime.”

“BRANDI, TIM and PHIL have the natural ability to put into words the emotions we all feel, but find difficult to articulate," said UMPG NASHVILLE Chairman and CEO TROY TOMLINSON. "Their writing and BRANDI’s music and voice are intimate and raw. Their talents will stand the test of time, and we are beyond honored to represent them.”

Added CARLILE, "I can’t wait to work with UMPG. I’ve been a JODY GERSON fangirl for years, and I have great respect for the impact she’s made on women in music and leadership. I recently met the entire UNIVERSAL MUSIC team and was inspired to take my songwriting into uncharted territories knowing it’s in such capable hands. I have no words for how excited TIM, PHIL and I are ... but I’d damn well better get to writing some!”

