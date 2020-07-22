NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '20 Ratings are out TODAY for HONOLULU; FRESNO; WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON; ALLENTOWN; ALBUQUERQUE; EL PASO; KNOXVILLE; JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT-BRISTOL; SPRING '20 Books for LAS CRUCES-DEMING, NM; SUNBURY-SELINSGROVE-LEWISBRG, PA; VISAILA-TULARE-HANFORD, CA; and WILLIAMSPORT, PA. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming THURSDAY, JULY 23rd: JUNE '20 Ratings for AKRON; OMAHA; BAKERSFIELD; HARRISBURG; CHARLESTON, SC; YORK; and SPRING '20 Books for CANTON, OH; HAGERSTOWN-CHAMBERSBURG, MD-PA; LANCASTER, PA; LINCOLN, NE; MYRTLE BEACH, SC; NEW LONDON, CT; and WILMINGTON, DE.

