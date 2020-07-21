Upfront Presenters

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU has announced the presenters for the upcoming IAB Podcast Upfront, a virtual event this year running SEPTEMBER 9-11. The presenting companies include ACAST featuring the BBC, AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, ART19, AUTHENTIC, BARSTOOL SPORTS, ENTERCOM/RADIO.COM's CADENCE13 and PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, ESPN, FOREVER DOG PRODUCTIONS, iHEARTRADIO, MEREDITH CORP., STITCHER's MIDROLL MEDIA, NPR, PMM, PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK, WARNERMEDIA PODCAST NETWORK, WESTWOOD ONE, and WONDERY, plus an insight presentation from AdsWIZZ.

"Podcasts are experiencing explosive growth and the ad dollars are following, with U.S. podcast advertising revenue nearing $1 billion," said IAB VP/Consumer Experience Center of Excellence ZOE SOON. "Podcasts have come of age and are now an independent line item on many media buyers' budgets. In the past, podcast consumption had a strong correlation with consumer travel and commuting periods, however COVID-19 has done very little to slow down the market's exponential growth. Podcasts have proven to be a resilient and influential medium."

The IAB is also offering access to the event for students via IAB Access, a two-part program with free access to industry events for students plus the IAB's online training programs for transitioning professionals affected by the pandemic.

"Due to the pandemic, many internships were cancelled. And although the core of IAB's mission is setting existing media and marketing professionals up to thrive, it is just as important to invest in our industry's next generation," said EVP/Member Engagement & Development SHERYL GOLDSTEIN. "2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for many in our industry, which is why we are offering free access to key industry events and online classes, to make sure no one is left behind. This also includes making these resources available to students and interns who were just as impacted by COVID-19 and its disruption to internships and traditional learning opportunities."

