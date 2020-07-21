Ho Ho Ho

iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ)/PHOENIX is untangling the Yule lights and ready to plug them back in, as they've announced the launch of KEZ CHRISTMAS IN JULY, which means 24 hours of CHRISTMAS music on SATURDAY (7/25).

With 2020 charting its own path, KEZ CHRISTMAS IN JULY is designed to spread peace, hope and bring a little nostalgia and memories of simpler times. The station's goal is to bring families together by encouraging listeners to set up the tree, string the twinkle lights and enjoy other traditions associated with the holidays.

“In MARCH, when we were first ordered to stay home, our worlds were turned upside down, but then KEZ played CHRISTMAS music on the weekends and our listeners responded positively.” related PD PAUL KELLEY. “It’s JULY and it’s 110 degrees in PHOENIX, and JOHNNY MATHIS is on the radio--sounds pretty on track for 2020, doesn’t it?”

