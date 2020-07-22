Cangiano

BONNEVILLE/SEATTLE Dir. of Sales CATHY CANGIANO has been promoted to SVP/Market Manager of the cluster, which includes News-Talk KIRO-F, Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN SEATTLE), and News-Talk KTTH-A as well as MYNORTHWEST.COM. CANGIANO joined the cluster in 2000 as Promotions Dir., later moving up to Dir. of Marketing before moving into sales as GSM for KIRO-A.

“CATHY brings a wealth of experience to the job from her 20-years of experience in working in sales and marketing at our stations,” said BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Pres. DARRELL BROWN. “Her character, passion, and direct approach to business will move us forward in a very challenging environment.”

« see more Net News