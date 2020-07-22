The happy couple

CONGRATULATIONS to REDNECK RECORDS artist JESSE G, who got engaged last week to her longtime GREEN BERET boyfriend, MATT. The engagement happened at sunset on the GULF COAST, where the couple’s two labradors were outfitted with bandanas that read “Mom will you marry Dad?” and “Please say yes.”

JESSIE G is currently working on a new album project for the GRETCHEN WILSON-owned label.

