DEF JAM RECORDINGS has named EGOMELI HORMEKU SVP/Creative Dir. He will be based in NEW YORK and provide creative oversight for content creation, digital & social strategies, brand identity, and partnerships.

EVP/GM RICH ISAACSON said, “A successful mover and shaker in the ultra-competitive NEW YORK CITY branding community for the past decade, EGO has built a portfolio and network that are second to none. As DEF JAM continues its fourth decade as the world’s number one destination for hip-hop culture, EGO will have a broad palette with which to work his magic. We’re excited to welcome him aboard.”

HORMEKU added, “There’s no better time than now to redefine what DEF JAM means to music, cement what the label means to black culture, and ultimately swell the brand’s influence on a global scale. It’s simple. I’m at DEF JAM because I owe DEF JAM. It raised me. Not only is it the soundtrack to years that have molded my life and love for music, but its impact is the foundation for my creativity throughout my career.

"It’s an exciting time at the label, and with new leadership from JEFF HARLESTON and RICH ISAACSON, there’s a renewed sense of creativity, tenacity, strategy and responsibility. This is why DEF JAM Is so important. If there was a duty to uphold the integrity of black culture, the label is uniquely positioned to do so. You know what else is important? BREONNA TAYLOR ‘s killers have still not been arrested.”

Most recently HORMEKU was Founder/CEO of MAGIC CREATIVE AGENCY. His resume also includes NIKE/Digital Strategist/Lead Social Community Manager, COLUMBIA RECORDS Sr. Producer/Content Development, and Founder of THE HORMEKU GROUP --it functioned as an umbrella for the NOTHING NICE NEW YORK clothing line, THE ORIGINAL STEEL ROSÉ WINE brand, and the LUXURY VIDA CHOCOLATE CIGAR line.

