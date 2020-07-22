Helping Support Music Venues In Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE RADIO ALLIANCE Alternative WLUM (FM102/1)/MILWAUKEE helped raise $33,653.61 from its "SAVE OUR STAGES" radiothon and auction for THE NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION (NIVA) to support MILWAUKEE's empty music venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across the city. FM 102/1 stepped inside THE RAVE/EAGLES BALLROOM, THE PABST THEATER, SHANK HALL, CACTUS CLUB, and THE COOPERAGE for the first time since the coronavirus for a 24-hour live radiothon (7/10-7/11).

FM 102/1 had TWENTY ONE PILOTS, CHVRCHES, AJR, GLASS ANIMALS, JUDAH & THE LION, SHAED, SAINT MOTEL, GRANDSON and others reach out with MILWAUKEE memories. JON RUSSELL from THE HEAD AND THE HEART and ROBERT DELONG sent live performances. FRIDAY PILOTS CLUB drove from CHICAGO for a live performance at THE RAVE/EAGLES CLUB ballroom and performed their new song "Breaking My Bones" live for the very first time ever in front of the socially distancing and masked FM 102/1 staff and RAVE crew.

The station just wrapped up its second chance auction this past SUNDAY (7/19). The online auction was running concurrently with the live broadcast and include music memorabilia donated by the venues and musicians to help raise funds.

Pictured are (l-r) FM 102/1's MICHELLE RUTKOWSKI, IAN MCCAIN, JOHN SCHROEDER, and JON ADLER.

FRIDAY PILOTS CLUB inside THE RAVE/EAGLES CLUB for a social distancing performance.

« see more Net News