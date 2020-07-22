Nice Tan, Santa

Do you need some joy right now? On SATURDAY, JULY 25th, which is exactly 6 months from CHRISTMAS. DAYWIND MUSIC GROUP will celebrate “CHRISTMAS In JULY!“ by offering a 30 minute radio special preview of the CHRISTMAS musical, CHRISTMAS COMES ALIVE.

This radio special is available free for any station wishing to spread a little peace, joy and CHRISTMAS spirit, even if it is 100 degrees outside.

This 2020 CHRISTMAS musical will be available this holiday season from DAYWIND CHOIRS through LIFEWAY WORSHIP. If you accept this gift, please let GREG GOODMAN know you will be airing it at ggoodman@daywind.com.

