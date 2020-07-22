-
Salt Lake AM Changes Hands
July 22, 2020
KLO BROADCASTING CO. is selling Adult Standards KLO-A (UNFORGETTABLE 1430)/OGDEN-SALT LAKE CITY, UT to EL SEMBRADOR MINISTRIES for $260,000 plus a right of first refusal to buy the transmitter site.
In another filing with the FCC, RICHARD D. HALL, JR. has closed on the donation of MAYO BROADCASTING CORPORATION, licensee of News-Talk-Religion WLOE-A and W223DJ/EDEN, NC and WMYN-A and W248DG/MAYODAN, NC to BEULAH BAPTIST CHURCH OF BENNETT, NC.
