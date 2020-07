Taylor

SUSAN LEIGH TAYLOR is retiring on FRIDAY (7/22) from ENTERCOM News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO after a 47-year career in radio, reports the SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS.

TAYLOR has been morning co-anchor on KCBS since 1997, most recently alongside STAN BUNGER, and previously worked at crosstown KIOI (K101), WLS-A-F/CHICAGO, and WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, among other stops.

