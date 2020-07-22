Moves

Podcaster and INSTAGRAM personality VIOLET BENSON, known for her "@daddyissues_" meme account, has moved her "TOO TIRED TO BE CRAZY" podcast to LIVEXLIVE's PODCASTONE.

PODCASTONE CEO PETER MORRIS said, "We are thrilled to bring Violet Benson and her incredibly successful 'TOO TIRED TO BE CRAZY' podcast to PODCASTONE. She is brilliant, hilarious and unfiltered! As part of LIVEXLIVE, with our unrivaled ability to now offer an unprecedented Vodcast platform for our podcasts, she is exactly the sort of talent that will delight advertisers and fans alike."

BENSON said, "I've been looking for a podcast network that's hands-on and understands me and my brand so it was a no brainer to join the team at PODCASTONE. PETER MORRIS helped make my transition seamless by adding some amazing people to my team. I'm so excited for what the future holds for my podcast and I know that I'm in great hands! Aside from helping me rebrand and produce the number one female dating advice podcast out there, I'm also looking forward to partnering up with LIVEXLIVE on some upcoming programming."

