Podcast Movement Cancels 2020 In-Person Event, Sets Virtual Convention For October
July 22, 2020 at 5:11 AM (PT)
PODCAST MOVEMENT has officially cancelled its 2020 live event in DALLAS due to the pandemic and will hold a virtual event OCTOBER 19-29, 2020 while setting AUGUST 3-6, 2021 in NASHVILLE for the next in-person version.
The virtual edition will offer over 100 breakout sessions, panel discussions, and keynote talks on five virtual stages, plus networking events, add-o workshops,and educational programs.
