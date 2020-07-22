Virtualized

PODCAST MOVEMENT has officially cancelled its 2020 live event in DALLAS due to the pandemic and will hold a virtual event OCTOBER 19-29, 2020 while setting AUGUST 3-6, 2021 in NASHVILLE for the next in-person version.

The virtual edition will offer over 100 breakout sessions, panel discussions, and keynote talks on five virtual stages, plus networking events, add-o workshops,and educational programs.

